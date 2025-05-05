Fund Update: C WorldWide Group Holding A/S added 1,238,402 shares of PROGRESSIVE-OHIO ($PGR) to their portfolio

C WorldWide Group Holding A/S has added 1,238,402 shares of $PGR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PGR.

PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 900 institutional investors add shares of PROGRESSIVE-OHIO stock to their portfolio, and 732 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Insider Trading Activity

PROGRESSIVE-OHIO insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,214,961 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935

JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565 .

. DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016

CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419

PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

on 03/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.

PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

