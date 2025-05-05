Fund Update: C WorldWide Group Holding A/S added 1,238,402 shares of PROGRESSIVE-OHIO ($PGR) to their portfolio

C WorldWide Group Holding A/S has added 1,238,402 shares of $PGR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PGR.
PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 900 institutional investors add shares of PROGRESSIVE-OHIO stock to their portfolio, and 732 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,324,110 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $796,489,997
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,260,562 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $541,653,260
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,085,833 shares (+67.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,786,445
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,547,677 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,838,885
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,312,172 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,409,532
- C WORLDWIDE GROUP HOLDING A/S added 1,238,402 shares (+12110.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,480,150
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,004,473 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,681,775
PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Insider Trading Activity
PROGRESSIVE-OHIO insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,214,961.
- SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177.
- JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000
- PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935
- JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097.
- LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416
- KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914.
- JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178.
- ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915.
- MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.
- DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016
- CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419
PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.
PROGRESSIVE-OHIO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024
