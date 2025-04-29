Fund Update: Brookstone Capital Management opened a $9.2M position in $ORLY stock

Brookstone Capital Management has opened a new $9.2M position in $ORLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORLY.
$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 656 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 602,453 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $714,388,767
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 538,336 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,358,828
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 503,720 shares (+205600.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $597,311,176
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 481,740 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $571,247,292
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 291,542 shares (+525.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $345,710,503
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 201,356 shares (+197.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,458,578
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 165,704 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,491,803
$ORLY Insider Trading Activity
$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578.
- ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447
- DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,150,000
- LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213.
- CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842
- TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,274 shares for an estimated $4,201,397.
- JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480
- CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197
- BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900
- ANDREA WEISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 848 shares for an estimated $1,059,625.
- JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041
- MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500
- MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410
- JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228
- SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610
$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.
$ORLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
