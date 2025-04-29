Fund Update: Brookstone Capital Management opened a $9.2M position in $ORLY stock

Brookstone Capital Management has opened a new $9.2M position in $ORLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORLY.

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 656 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578 .

. ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447

DAVID E OREILLY (EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,150,000

LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213 .

. CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842

TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,274 shares for an estimated $4,201,397 .

. JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197

BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900

ANDREA WEISS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 848 shares for an estimated $1,059,625 .

. JEFFERY THOMAS LOAFMAN (SVP OF DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS) sold 620 shares for an estimated $769,041

MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500

MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410

JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER KALE (SVP CENTRAL STORE OPS & SALES) sold 103 shares for an estimated $119,228

SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 12/16.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ORLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORLY forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORLY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.