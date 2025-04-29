Fund Update: Brookstone Capital Management opened a $22.8M position in $FEZ stock

Brookstone Capital Management has opened a new $22.8M position in $FEZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FEZ.
$FEZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $FEZ stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,994,886 shares (+189.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,053,760
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,139,470 shares (+112.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,865,480
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 865,161 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,657,502
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 719,374 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,637,858
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 680,222 shares (+92.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,752,689
- BROOKSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 418,436 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,767,102
- CULLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 335,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,164,966
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
