Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $59.8M position in $NOW stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $59.8M position in $NOW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.
$NOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 995 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 907 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,315,342 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,394,420,361
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,159,859 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,229,589,723
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,131,752 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,012,227,671
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 895,637 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $949,482,696
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 666,383 shares (+154255.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $706,445,945
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 643,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $682,468,151
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 589,149 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,568,637
$NOW Insider Trading Activity
$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,830 shares for an estimated $25,796,884.
- PAUL JOHN SMITH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 9,199 shares for an estimated $8,945,207.
- JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966.
- RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,795 shares for an estimated $4,877,346.
- GINA MASTANTUONO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,667 shares for an estimated $3,514,471
- ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993
- JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,422 shares for an estimated $2,252,801.
- NICHOLAS TZITZON (Chief Strat & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,170 shares for an estimated $1,873,935.
- LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412.
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN sold 300 shares for an estimated $314,385
- KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $184,897.
$NOW Government Contracts
We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL: $749,146
$NOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 10/08, 10/04, 09/23 and 0 sales.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
