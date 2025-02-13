Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $59.8M position in $NOW stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $59.8M position in $NOW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 995 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 907 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 10/08, 10/04, 09/23 and 0 sales.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

