Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $114.6M position in $JD stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $114.6M position in $JD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JD.
$JD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,288,589 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,826,779
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,633,624 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,657,744
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 5,783,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,506,976
- DODGE & COX removed 5,759,008 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,664,807
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 5,415,886 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,768,767
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,230,938 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,356,620
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 4,820,100 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,112,867
$JD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$JD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025
- Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/13/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025
- Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024
