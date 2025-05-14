Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $114.6M position in $JD stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $114.6M position in $JD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JD.

$JD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JD forecast page.

$JD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JD ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.