Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $105.7M position in $UAL stock

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $105.7M position in $UAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UAL.
$UAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,021,511 shares (+10777.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,735,334
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 4,390,721 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,339,009
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,291,870 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,640,577
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,975,204 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,892,308
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,827,281 shares (+190.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,528,985
- AMUNDI removed 2,209,316 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,524,583
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,160,076 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,153,247
$UAL Insider Trading Activity
$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500
$UAL Government Contracts
We have seen $6,714,349 of award payments to $UAL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $3,945,401
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $613,092
- CIVIL RESERVE AIR FLEET - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $278,000
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $243,000
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $160,000
$UAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
$UAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025
