Stocks
UAL

Fund Update: Bridgewater Associates, LP opened a $105.7M position in $UAL stock

May 14, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Bridgewater Associates, LP has opened a new $105.7M position in $UAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UAL.

$UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 477 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,021,511 shares (+10777.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,735,334
  • SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 4,390,721 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,339,009
  • ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,291,870 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,640,577
  • SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,975,204 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,892,308
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,827,281 shares (+190.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,528,985
  • AMUNDI removed 2,209,316 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,524,583
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,160,076 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,153,247

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$UAL Insider Trading Activity

$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAL Government Contracts

We have seen $6,714,349 of award payments to $UAL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$UAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.

$UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025
  • An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.