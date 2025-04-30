Fund Update: BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 32,367 shares of UNITED RENTALS ($URI) to their portfolio

BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 32,367 shares of $URI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $URI.

UNITED RENTALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 595 institutional investors add shares of UNITED RENTALS stock to their portfolio, and 578 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNITED RENTALS Insider Trading Activity

UNITED RENTALS insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ADAM PINTOFF (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 4,449 shares for an estimated $2,816,680

WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908

MICHAEL D DURAND (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $688,908

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNITED RENTALS Government Contracts

We have seen $8,931,805 of award payments to $URI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UNITED RENTALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/27, 12/19.

on 11/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/27, 12/19. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UNITED RENTALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNITED RENTALS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $URI forecast page.

UNITED RENTALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $URI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $875.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $786.0 on 04/25/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $URI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.