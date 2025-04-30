Fund Update: BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 13,439 shares of LANTHEUS HOLDINGS ($LNTH) to their portfolio

BRIDGES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC has added 13,439 shares of $LNTH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LNTH.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of LANTHEUS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 64,596 shares for an estimated $6,012,151 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,817,200 .

. PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,084 shares for an estimated $363,532 .

. JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $34,084,255 of award payments to $LNTH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

