Fund Update: BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT opened a $42.2M position in $BALL stock

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT has opened a new $42.2M position in $BALL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALL.
$BALL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,534,895 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $194,878,761
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,503,630 shares (+45.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,364,014
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,142,352 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,107,865
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,542,577 shares (+209.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,042,270
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,200,050 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,158,756
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 1,158,668 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,877,366
- DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE added 926,728 shares (+359.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,254,726
$BALL Insider Trading Activity
$BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794
$BALL Government Contracts
We have seen $79,909,925 of award payments to $BALL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GEOXO OCEAN COLOR INSTRUMENT IMPLEMENTATION CONTRACT: $50,000,000
- GEOSTATIONARY EXTENDED OBSERVATIONS (GEOXO) ATMOSPHERIC COMPOSITION (ACX) IS A NEW INSTRUMENT FOR THE GEOXO...: $20,000,000
- WEATHER SYSTEM FOLLOW-ON - MICROWAVE - SYSTEM DESIGN OF SATELLITE WITH MICROWAVE RADIOMETER AND SENSOR: $5,346,930
- TT&E OF I-STALKER SYSTEM COMPONENTS: $2,061,120
- MANTECH, GMAPD SENSOR MANUFACTURABILITY: $500,000
$BALL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/05 and 0 sales.
$BALL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BALL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
$BALL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025
