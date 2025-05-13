Stocks
BALL

Fund Update: BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT opened a $42.2M position in $BALL stock

May 13, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT has opened a new $42.2M position in $BALL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BALL.

$BALL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 334 institutional investors add shares of $BALL stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BALL Insider Trading Activity

$BALL insiders have traded $BALL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL WILLIAM FISHER (President & C.E.O.) sold 5,802 shares for an estimated $346,794

$BALL Government Contracts

We have seen $79,909,925 of award payments to $BALL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BALL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BALL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BALL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BALL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BALL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

$BALL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BALL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BALL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $78.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

