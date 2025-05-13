Fund Update: BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT added 153,105 shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING ($TSM) to their portfolio

BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC/CT has added 153,105 shares of $TSM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,195 institutional investors add shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 1,096 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,562,802 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,089,425,132
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,313,216 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,047,993,856
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 6,250,045 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,037,507,470
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,842,457 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,847,862
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,158,772 shares (+67.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $821,315,882
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 4,089,619 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $807,658,856
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,036,192 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $599,617,558
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/25/2025
- Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
