Fund Update: Boston Trust Walden Corp opened a $54.1M position in $ZBH stock

Boston Trust Walden Corp has opened a new $54.1M position in $ZBH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZBH.
$ZBH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of $ZBH stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 3,098,415 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,285,576
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,796,372 shares (+398.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $295,380,774
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,186,771 shares (-79.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,988,620
- DODGE & COX added 2,044,645 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,975,851
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,921,342 shares (+396.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,951,355
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,004,496 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,104,912
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 913,310 shares (+191.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,472,935
$ZBH Insider Trading Activity
$ZBH insiders have traded $ZBH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LORI WINKLER (SVP and CHRO) sold 1,443 shares for an estimated $150,649
$ZBH Government Contracts
We have seen $15,835,283 of award payments to $ZBH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510704368!OTHER MEDICAL: $462,255
- BASE PLUS TWO YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT. ROSA KNEE PREMIUM AND LITE WARRANTY: $197,500
- 4566299711!PECTUS BLU: $144,055
- 4566620076!PECTUS BLU: $141,330
- 4565242166!STERNALOCK BLU: $133,504
$ZBH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZBH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZBH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.
$ZBH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZBH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.