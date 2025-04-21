Fund Update: Boston Trust Walden Corp opened a $51.3M position in $AM stock

Boston Trust Walden Corp has opened a new $51.3M position in $AM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AM.
$AM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $AM stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 2,848,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,269,454
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,323,270 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,058,144
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,673,706 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,256,223
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 1,041,044 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,709,353
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,014,951 shares (+7769.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,315,610
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC removed 870,272 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,132,404
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 753,939 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,376,939
$AM Insider Trading Activity
$AM insiders have traded $AM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BROOKS J KLIMLEY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,600
- JANINE J MCARDLE purchased 1,174 shares for an estimated $17,739
$AM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 02/18/2025
- John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.5 on 11/05/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
