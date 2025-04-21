Fund Update: Boston Trust Walden Corp opened a $51.3M position in $AM stock

Boston Trust Walden Corp has opened a new $51.3M position in $AM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AM.

$AM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $AM stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AM Insider Trading Activity

$AM insiders have traded $AM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROOKS J KLIMLEY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $146,600

JANINE J MCARDLE purchased 1,174 shares for an estimated $17,739

$AM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.75.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.5 on 11/05/2024

