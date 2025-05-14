Fund Update: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. opened a $24.2M position in $KNF stock

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. has opened a new $24.2M position in $KNF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KNF.
$KNF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $KNF stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 983,223 shares (+830.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,934,785
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 459,955 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,749,826
- INVESCO LTD. added 357,133 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,216,967
- SHELLBACK CAPITAL, LP removed 268,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,280,379
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. added 267,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,154,358
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 267,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,128,919
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 266,530 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,043,671
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$KNF Government Contracts
We have seen $4,536,887 of award payments to $KNF over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ID FLAP IDAHO NF17(1), MT. IDAHO GRADE ROAD REHABILITATION. THIS WORK CONSISTS OF ROAD REHABILITATION WITH...: $4,536,887
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.