Fund Update: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. opened a $21.4M position in $SGML stock

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. has opened a new $21.4M position in $SGML, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SGML.
$SGML Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $SGML stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. added 1,907,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,397,123
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,590,032 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,652,795
- APPIAN WAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 1,488,265 shares (+57.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,394,955
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 1,464,475 shares (+203.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,431,409
- ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,343,253 shares (+1732.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,602,607
- MAVEN SECURITIES LTD removed 1,063,606 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,146,170
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,054,226 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,030,233
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
