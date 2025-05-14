Fund Update: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. added 924,036 shares of MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES ($MANH) to their portfolio

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. has added 924,036 shares of $MANH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MANH.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES Insider Trading Activity

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES insiders have traded $MANH stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE RICHARDS (SVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,150 shares for an estimated $1,202,395 .

. JAMES STEWART GANTT (EVP, Professional Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,475 shares for an estimated $1,001,138 .

. DENNIS B STORY (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 2,788 shares for an estimated $476,264

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES Government Contracts

We have seen $28,906,374 of award payments to $MANH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MANH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/13.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MANH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/25/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

