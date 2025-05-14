Fund Update: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. added 107,742 shares of SNAP-ON ($SNA) to their portfolio

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. has added 107,742 shares of $SNA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNA.

SNAP-ON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 407 institutional investors add shares of SNAP-ON stock to their portfolio, and 441 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SNAP-ON Insider Trading Activity

SNAP-ON insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 44,483 shares for an estimated $15,340,941 .

. ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 13,769 shares for an estimated $4,727,605 .

. JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243 .

. JUNE C LEMERAND (VP & Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,270,023.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

