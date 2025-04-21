Fund Update: Blue Trust, Inc. added 69,181 shares of $TLH to their portfolio

Blue Trust, Inc. has added 69,181 shares of $TLH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TLH.
$TLH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $TLH stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC removed 7,045,441 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $730,964,503
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY removed 1,196,677 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,117,228
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 1,167,427 shares (+126.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,120,551
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 1,086,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,143,938
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 854,645 shares (+417.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,669,418
- SIGNATURE ESTATE & INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 731,139 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,777,576
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 704,616 shares (+149.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,103,910
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
