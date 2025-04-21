Fund Update: Blue Trust, Inc. added 19,118 shares of $OEF to their portfolio

Blue Trust, Inc. has added 19,118 shares of $OEF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OEF.
$OEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $OEF stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC removed 1,417,510 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,447,763
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,072,499 shares (-48.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,791,336
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 340,725 shares (+500.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,278,551
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 228,144 shares (+28806.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,899,394
- QUANTUM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 217,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,916,087
- SAGESPRING WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 208,579 shares (+2865.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,489,450
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 189,093 shares (+803.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,212,057
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
