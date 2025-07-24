Fund Update: Blue Trust, Inc. added 1,339,387 shares of $IAUM to their portfolio

Blue Trust, Inc. has added 1,339,387 shares of $IAUM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAUM.
$IAUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $IAUM stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALASKA PERMANENT FUND CORP removed 3,012,000 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,884,040
- ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM SUNBELT HEALTHCARE CORP added 2,271,800 shares (+5918.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,812,006
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 1,991,482 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,074,493
- BLUE TRUST, INC. added 1,339,387 shares (+2907.8%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $44,186,377
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 1,200,000 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,404,000
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 615,418 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,182,579
- ALPHACORE CAPITAL LLC added 612,704 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,097,983
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
