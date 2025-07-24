Fund Update: Blue Trust, Inc. added 102,183 shares of $EFV to their portfolio

Blue Trust, Inc. has added 102,183 shares of $EFV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EFV.
$EFV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $EFV stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 11,278,963 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $664,782,079
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 3,589,000 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,535,660
- HAMILTON CAPITAL, LLC added 3,351,626 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,544,836
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC added 3,239,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,960,884
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 3,213,550 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,406,637
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 3,171,112 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,905,341
- PARK AVENUE SECURITIES LLC added 2,194,643 shares (+43.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $139,315,937
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFV ticker page for more data.
