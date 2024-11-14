Fund Update: BLACKROCK, INC. increases GameStop (GME) holdings

BLACKROCK, INC. increased its holdings of GameStop ($GME) by 42.67% in the third quarter, according to a new SEC 13F filing.

The filing showed a position of 32,241,728 shares in $GME, which is 9,642,309 more than the previous quarter. This position was worth approximately $739,302,823, per our estimates.

GameStop Insider Trading Activity

GameStop insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 7,375 shares.

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 18,447 shares.

LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 4,140 shares.

GameStop Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of GameStop stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $GME Stock

GameStop Corp. (GME) is a retail company that specializes in video games, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, GameStop operates thousands of stores across the United States and internationally, primarily selling new and pre-owned video games, consoles, accessories, and collectibles. The company has evolved to adapt to the changing landscape of the gaming industry, including an increasing focus on digital gaming and e-commerce. In recent years, GameStop gained significant attention from the financial community and the media, notably during the GameStop short squeeze in early 2021, which highlighted the volatility and potential for retail investors to impact stock prices in the market.

