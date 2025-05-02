Fund Update: BlackRock, Inc. added 6,890,256 shares of SEZZLE ($SEZL) to their portfolio

BlackRock, Inc. has added 6,890,256 shares of $SEZL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SEZL.

SEZZLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of SEZZLE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SEZZLE Insider Trading Activity

SEZZLE insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,501 shares for an estimated $10,602,054 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Executive Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,932 shares for an estimated $7,555,940 .

. KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $1,093,533

KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.

SEZZLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

