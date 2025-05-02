Fund Update: BlackRock, Inc. added 2,426,347 shares of MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA ($TIGO) to their portfolio

BlackRock, Inc. has added 2,426,347 shares of $TIGO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TIGO.
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,426,347 shares (+7978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,445,523
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,411,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,305,537
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC added 273,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,839,309
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,164,889
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 122,003 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,051,295
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 97,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,944,574
- RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC removed 71,426 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,786,364
