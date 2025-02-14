Fund Update: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 8,896,890 shares of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM ($OXY) to their portfolio

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC has added 8,896,890 shares of $OXY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OXY.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM stock to their portfolio, and 721 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Insider Trading Activity

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM insiders have traded $OXY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 6 purchases buying 9,659,907 shares for an estimated $444,877,222 and 0 sales.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OXY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR purchased up to $50,000 on 10/25.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

