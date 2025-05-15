Fund Update: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 865,311 shares of POOL ($POOL) to their portfolio

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC has added 865,311 shares of $POOL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $POOL.

POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of POOL stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POOL Insider Trading Activity

POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $13,041,250 .

. HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (Sr VP, Sec & Chief Legal Off) sold 1,223 shares for an estimated $385,245

POOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $POOL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $POOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Carter from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $300.0 on 04/25/2025

