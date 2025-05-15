Fund Update: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 6,384,676 shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS ($STZ) to their portfolio

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC has added 6,384,676 shares of $STZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STZ.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 496 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 895 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 6,384,676 shares (+113.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,171,715,739
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,741,716 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,199,720
- FMR LLC added 3,387,870 shares (+206.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,741,902
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,027,001 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $555,515,223
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,882,817 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,054,575
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,514,517 shares (+127.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,464,159
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. removed 1,887,923 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,471,628
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Insider Trading Activity
CONSTELLATION BRANDS insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540
- WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,089,522
- SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901
- WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390
- RICHARD SANDS sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
- ROBERT SANDS sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
- PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
- BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
