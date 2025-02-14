Fund Update: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 1,104,744 shares of DOMINO'S PIZZA ($DPZ) to their portfolio

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC has added 1,104,744 shares of $DPZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DPZ.

DOMINO'S PIZZA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of DOMINO'S PIZZA stock to their portfolio, and 415 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOMINO'S PIZZA Insider Trading Activity

DOMINO'S PIZZA insiders have traded $DPZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DPZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW BALSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,970 shares for an estimated $2,985,015 .

. DIANA F CANTOR sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,366,593

KEVIN SCOTT MORRIS (EVP, Gen'l Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,846 shares for an estimated $1,306,314 .

. JAMES A GOLDMAN sold 531 shares for an estimated $228,330

CYNTHIA A HEADEN (EVP, Chief Supply Chain Offr) sold 350 shares for an estimated $150,500

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

