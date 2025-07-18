Fund Update: BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 80,997 shares of NVIDIA ($NVDA) to their portfolio

BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC has added 80,997 shares of $NVDA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVDA.
NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,704 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 382,231,120 shares (+267959.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $60,388,694,648
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 48,327,113 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,635,200,582
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 46,627,472 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,053,485,415
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 36,523,224 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958,387,017
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,342,523 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,802,642
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 34,926,619 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,785,346,967
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 34,415,454 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,729,946,904
NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity
NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,027,933 shares for an estimated $288,479,262.
- JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $189,608,780.
- TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600
- A BROOKE SEAWELL has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 770,522 shares for an estimated $119,998,758.
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 168,195 shares for an estimated $25,673,039.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 164,810 shares for an estimated $23,213,122.
- ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054.
- JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.
NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 38 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 12 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $6,815,000 on 06/30, 06/26, 06/25, 06/09, 06/05, 06/03 and 1 sale worth up to $1,000,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 06/24 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/28, 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 13 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 05/29, 05/23, 05/16, 05/13, 05/09, 04/11, 02/26 and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 03/11, 03/03, 02/25, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/26 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 3 sales worth up to $1,350,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/16, 04/07, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
NVIDIA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
NVIDIA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $200.0 on 07/16/2025
- Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 07/15/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $185.0 on 07/10/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/07/2025
- Ananda Barush from Loop Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
