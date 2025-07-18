Fund Update: BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 80,997 shares of NVIDIA ($NVDA) to their portfolio

BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC has added 80,997 shares of $NVDA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NVDA.

NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,704 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity

NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,027,933 shares for an estimated $288,479,262 .

. JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 1,200,000 shares for an estimated $189,608,780 .

. TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600

A BROOKE SEAWELL has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 770,522 shares for an estimated $119,998,758 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 168,195 shares for an estimated $25,673,039 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 164,810 shares for an estimated $23,213,122 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 59 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 38 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NVIDIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

NVIDIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 28 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $192.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $200.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $200.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $185.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ananda Barush from Loop Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 06/17/2025

