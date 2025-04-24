Fund Update: BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 46,672 shares of ZOETIS ($ZTS) to their portfolio

BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC has added 46,672 shares of $ZTS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZTS.
ZOETIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 795 institutional investors add shares of ZOETIS stock to their portfolio, and 873 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 4,822,240 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,687,563
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 3,579,168 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,153,842
- FMR LLC removed 3,068,375 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,930,338
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,059,255 shares (+78.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,444,417
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,862,078 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $466,318,368
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,289,668 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $373,055,607
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 2,059,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,111,164
ZOETIS Insider Trading Activity
ZOETIS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028
- WILLIE M REED sold 1,210 shares for an estimated $201,029
- ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 652 shares for an estimated $111,224.
- KRISTIN C PECK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 382 shares for an estimated $59,852
ZOETIS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,206,969 of award payments to $ZTS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ZOETIS FLU DETECT AVIAN INFLUENZA VIRUS TYPE A ANTIGEN TEST KITS: $999,963
- VETSCAN VS2 BLOOD CHEMISTRY ANALYZER: $51,000
- PURCHASE VANGUARD RABIES VACCINATIONS FOR NAVAJO AREA OEHE DEPT.: $28,221
- HM5 HEMATOLOGY ANALYZER: $23,198
- BLOOD TESTING ANALYZERS (AMBIS #2229232): $20,367
ZOETIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZTS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
ZOETIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZTS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025
ZOETIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZTS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ZTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $204.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Block from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $165.0 on 04/14/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $243.0 on 02/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
