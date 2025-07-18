Fund Update: BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 162,958 shares of EATON PLC ($ETN) to their portfolio

BARTLETT & CO. WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC has added 162,958 shares of $ETN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETN.

EATON PLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,071 institutional investors add shares of EATON PLC stock to their portfolio, and 963 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EATON PLC Insider Trading Activity

EATON PLC insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 154,540 shares for an estimated $48,994,057 .

. ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,650 shares for an estimated $4,995,798 .

. MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below.) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $629,364

PETER DENK (See Remarks below.) sold 1,315 shares for an estimated $392,987

DOROTHY C THOMPSON sold 140 shares for an estimated $45,809

EATON PLC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

EATON PLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

EATON PLC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $410.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $382.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $360.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $349.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $371.0 on 05/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

