Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $7.4M position in $TSLL stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $7.4M position in $TSLL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSLL.
$TSLL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TSLL stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITIGROUP INC removed 3,700,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,883,024
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 785,378 shares (+92.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,853,923
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 445,897 shares (+383.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,162,296
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 434,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,972,797
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC added 324,332 shares (+230.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,928,859
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 282,040 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,897,792
- BARCLAYS PLC added 270,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,433,100
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
