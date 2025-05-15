Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $14.7M position in $BBHY stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $14.7M position in $BBHY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BBHY.
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BBHY stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,745,945 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,600,767
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 394,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,178,560
- BARCLAYS PLC added 318,453 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,664,760
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 122,138 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,624,454
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 81,600 shares (+179.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,757,680
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 78,952 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,635,739
- VESTMARK ADVISORY SOLUTIONS, INC. added 65,805 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,030,320
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
