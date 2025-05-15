Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $14.2M position in $IWD stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $14.2M position in $IWD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWD.
$IWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 640 institutional investors add shares of $IWD stock to their portfolio, and 790 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,493,025 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $657,247,584
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 2,191,564 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,724,243
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 1,668,210 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,890,393
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,335,083 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,209,217
- PACIFIC LIFE FUND ADVISORS LLC added 1,236,524 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,664,355
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 1,104,922 shares (+227.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,902,123
- JP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. added 976,227 shares (+18716.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,686,872
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
