Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $131.2M position in $IBIT stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $131.2M position in $IBIT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBIT.
$IBIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 725 institutional investors add shares of $IBIT stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 12,621,559 shares (+116.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $456,016,926
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 11,308,351 shares (+88.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $599,908,020
- IMC-CHICAGO, LLC removed 7,516,272 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,738,229
- DRW SECURITIES, LLC added 6,586,035 shares (+4423.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,389,156
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 6,463,716 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $233,534,059
- AVENIR TECH LTD removed 4,704,675 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $169,979,907
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 4,573,794 shares (+6401.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,639,771
$IBIT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBIT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBIT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 01/08.
