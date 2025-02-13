Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC added 269,400 shares of $IWP to their portfolio

BARCLAYS PLC has added 269,400 shares of $IWP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWP.
$IWP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $IWP stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 882,886 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $103,553,698
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 717,981 shares (+12202.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,004,091
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 682,575 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,059,221
- ANGELES INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 632,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,144,025
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 606,201 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,101,315
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 521,898 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,150,571
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 389,972 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,428,951
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
