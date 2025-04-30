Stocks

Fund Update: BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA opened a $4.9M position in $CQQQ stock

April 30, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA has opened a new $4.9M position in $CQQQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CQQQ.

$CQQQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CQQQ stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA added 111,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,943,489
  • OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 86,101 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,390,657
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 50,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,999,637
  • ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 49,595 shares (+496.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,197,554
  • IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS added 45,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,994,038
  • RFG ADVISORY, LLC added 41,059 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,819,324
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 39,294 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,547,397

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CQQQ ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.