Fund Update: BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA opened a $4.9M position in $CQQQ stock

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA has opened a new $4.9M position in $CQQQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CQQQ.
$CQQQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $CQQQ stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA added 111,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,943,489
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 86,101 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,390,657
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 50,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,999,637
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 49,595 shares (+496.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,197,554
- IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS added 45,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,994,038
- RFG ADVISORY, LLC added 41,059 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,819,324
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 39,294 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,547,397
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
