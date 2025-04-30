Fund Update: BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA opened a $4.4M position in $ADP stock

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA has opened a new $4.4M position in $ADP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADP.

$ADP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 926 institutional investors add shares of $ADP stock to their portfolio, and 1,014 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADP Insider Trading Activity

$ADP insiders have traded $ADP stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SREENIVASA KUTAM (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,975 shares for an estimated $11,692,500 .

. MICHAEL A BONARTI (Corporate Vice President) sold 30,131 shares for an estimated $9,138,732

JOHN AYALA (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,720 shares for an estimated $3,116,625 .

. DON MCGUIRE (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,664 shares for an estimated $2,545,743 .

. JOSEPH DESILVA (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,516 shares for an estimated $1,914,596 .

. VIRGINIA MAGLIULO (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,643 shares for an estimated $1,618,613 .

. JONATHAN S LEHBERGER (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,803 shares for an estimated $1,433,273 .

. DAVID KWON (Corp VP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,262 shares for an estimated $953,919 .

. DAVID FOSKETT (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $595,764 .

. CHRISTOPHER D'AMBROSIO (Corp. VP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,422 shares for an estimated $430,134 .

. MARIA BLACK (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $210,233 .

. BRIAN L. MICHAUD (Corp VP) sold 362 shares for an estimated $106,366

