Fund Update: BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA added 26 shares of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ($BRK.A) to their portfolio

BANQUE PICTET & CIE SA has added 26 shares of $BRK.A to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BRK.A.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 296,105 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,422,549,968
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 235,940 shares (+7864666.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,384,311,104
- WEALTH ARCHITECTS, LLC added 18,748 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,969,183,116
- BALDWIN WEALTH PARTNERS LLC/MA removed 17,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,276,135,808
- CIDEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 10,142 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,097,794,707
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 9,424 shares (+5643.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,524,513,638
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 8,585 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,854,621,136
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Government Contracts
We have seen $24,218,855 of award payments to $BRK.A over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511083459!COAT,MAN'S: $2,447,903
- 22KT GOLD 1/2 AND 1/4 OZ. BLANKS: $1,863,500
- 1OZ SILVER BLANK (UPSET SILVER AMERICAN EAGLE PLANCHETS): $1,640,000
- 8511301432!COAT,MAN'S: $1,221,423
- 8511241843!TROUSERS,MEN'S: $1,209,335
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
