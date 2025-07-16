Fund Update: Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG opened a $13.5M position in $PINS stock

Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG has opened a new $13.5M position in $PINS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PINS.
$PINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI added 12,271,958 shares (+618.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,430,698
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,747,108 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,160,348
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 7,835,459 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,899,229
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 6,460,143 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,264,433
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 4,591,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,346,296
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 4,443,777 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,757,087
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,319,006 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,889,186
$PINS Insider Trading Activity
$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,435,436 shares for an estimated $48,279,768.
- DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,807 shares for an estimated $3,341,747.
- JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,809 shares for an estimated $1,931,340.
- WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,453 shares for an estimated $1,025,483.
- ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,367 shares for an estimated $398,037.
- GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $187,576.
$PINS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
$PINS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/01/2025
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 06/03/2025
- Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
