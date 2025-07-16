Fund Update: Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG opened a $13.5M position in $PINS stock

Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG has opened a new $13.5M position in $PINS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PINS.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 1,435,436 shares for an estimated $48,279,768 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,807 shares for an estimated $3,341,747 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,809 shares for an estimated $1,931,340 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,453 shares for an estimated $1,025,483 .

. ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,367 shares for an estimated $398,037 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $187,576.

$PINS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 19 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

$PINS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $40.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $40.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $39.0 on 05/09/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

