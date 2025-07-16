Fund Update: Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG added 303,078 shares of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL ($PM) to their portfolio

Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG has added 303,078 shares of $PM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PM.

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,295 institutional investors add shares of PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 1,079 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $PM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDRE CALANTZOPOULOS sold 40,643 shares for an estimated $6,058,245

JACEK OLCZAK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,954,800

EMMANUEL BABEAU (Chief Financial Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,465,500

MASSIMO ANDOLINA (President, Europe Region) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $2,730,875

WILDE FREDERIC DE (Pr SSEA CIS & MEA Region) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,100

WERNER BARTH (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,699

REGINALDO DOBROWOLSKI (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,197,630 .

. LARS DAHLGREN (Pres. Smoke-Free Oral Products) sold 3,679 shares for an estimated $562,739

YANN GUERIN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $378,200

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $181.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jared Dinges from JP Morgan set a target price of $190.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Simon Hales from Citigroup set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $225.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Edward Mundy from Jefferies set a target price of $220.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Lisa Lewandowski from B of A Securities set a target price of $200.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gerald Pascarelli from Needham set a target price of $195.0 on 05/22/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

