Fund Update: Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG added 237,737 shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES ($UBER) to their portfolio

Bank Pictet & Cie (Europe) AG has added 237,737 shares of $UBER to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UBER.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,307 institutional investors add shares of UBER TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 766 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

UBER TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,884 shares for an estimated $5,512,709 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,250 shares for an estimated $701,250.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $197,206 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 01/29, 01/23. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 01/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 20 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/08/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UBER TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBER forecast page.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $109.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $110.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Post from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $120.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $84.0 on 06/27/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBER ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.