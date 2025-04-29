Fund Update: Bank of New York Mellon Corp opened a $84.6M position in $RWL stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp has opened a new $84.6M position in $RWL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RWL.
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $RWL stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,225,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,981,376
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 852,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,645,726
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 532,794 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,171,188
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 221,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,668,227
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP removed 191,776 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,778,705
- INVESTMENT PLANNING ADVISORS, INC. removed 118,968 shares (-84.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,818,281
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 117,027 shares (+115.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,459,283
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
