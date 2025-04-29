Fund Update: Bank of New York Mellon Corp opened a $68.8M position in $JIRE stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp has opened a new $68.8M position in $JIRE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JIRE.
$JIRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $JIRE stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,229,621 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $305,985,124
- SAGESPRING WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 1,086,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,217,697
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,080,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,849,460
- FMR LLC removed 1,013,801 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,317,496
- PURE FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 685,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,684,265
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 375,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,971,733
- PARCION PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 373,203 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,836,107
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
