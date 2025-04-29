Fund Update: Bank of New York Mellon Corp opened a $110.6M position in $XLG stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp has opened a new $110.6M position in $XLG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLG.
$XLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $XLG stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,402,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,557,021
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,795,590 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,707,676
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 1,733,636 shares (+224.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,781,928
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,286,326 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,264,846
- MEANS INVESTMENT CO., INC. added 1,163,956 shares (+1122.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,565,255
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,074,927 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,703,352
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 847,529 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,342,548
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
