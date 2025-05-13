Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $8.0M position in $GLTR stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $8.0M position in $GLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GLTR.
$GLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $GLTR stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 221,715 shares (+156.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,344,307
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 119,510 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,472,959
- ADVANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 82,266 shares (+2486.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,650,979
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 76,400 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,388,720
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 69,480 shares (+832.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,995,575
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 62,004 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,027,657
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 56,014 shares (+273.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,252,132
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLTR ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.