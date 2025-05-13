Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $7.2M position in $CGIE stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $7.2M position in $CGIE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGIE.
$CGIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CGIE stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 338,931 shares (+168.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,937,456
- VENTURI WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 252,575 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,405,499
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 244,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,159,211
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 198,092 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,808,057
- JOHNSON BIXBY & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 196,965 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,775,013
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 154,420 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,527,594
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 145,581 shares (+203.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,268,434
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
