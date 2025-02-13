Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $4.2M position in $BTAL stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $4.2M position in $BTAL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BTAL.
$BTAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $BTAL stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,416,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,771,984
- CORNERSTONE WEALTH GROUP, LLC removed 1,026,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,966,522
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 419,985 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,231,706
- SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. added 352,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,909,411
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 300,980 shares (-55.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,899,208
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 227,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,202,444
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 199,287 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,682,823
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.