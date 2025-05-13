Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $23.4M position in $EWG stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $23.4M position in $EWG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EWG.
$EWG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $EWG stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIFE LINE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,207,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,782,146
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,023,918 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,966,879
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 775,570 shares (+290.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,758,135
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 630,450 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,377,086
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 585,364 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,705,297
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 491,178 shares (+1887.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,212,880
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 455,831 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,902,213
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EWG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.