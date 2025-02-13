Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $17.8M position in $DKL stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $17.8M position in $DKL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DKL.

$DKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $DKL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DKL Insider Trading Activity

$DKL insiders have traded $DKL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,167 shares for an estimated $201,419 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 4,460 shares for an estimated $177,305 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH ISRAEL (EVP, Operations) purchased 3,076 shares for an estimated $119,964

AVIGAL SOREQ (President) has made 2 purchases buying 2,938 shares for an estimated $114,837 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHERRI ANNE BRILLON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $78,000

ODELY SAKAZI (Senior Vice President) purchased 128 shares for an estimated $4,992

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DKL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.