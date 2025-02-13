Fund Update: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ opened a $17.8M position in $DKL stock

BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ has opened a new $17.8M position in $DKL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DKL.
$DKL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $DKL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 464,343 shares (+3838.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,623,135
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 421,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,819,055
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 360,666 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,241,745
- ING GROEP NV added 299,000 shares (+2491.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,635,740
- EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 266,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,657,675
- CITIGROUP INC removed 261,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,437,326
- INVESCO LTD. removed 225,487 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,858,291
$DKL Insider Trading Activity
$DKL insiders have traded $DKL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REUVEN SPIEGEL (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 5,167 shares for an estimated $201,419 and 0 sales.
- EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 4,460 shares for an estimated $177,305 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH ISRAEL (EVP, Operations) purchased 3,076 shares for an estimated $119,964
- AVIGAL SOREQ (President) has made 2 purchases buying 2,938 shares for an estimated $114,837 and 0 sales.
- SHERRI ANNE BRILLON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $78,000
- ODELY SAKAZI (Senior Vice President) purchased 128 shares for an estimated $4,992
