Fund Update: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ opened a $27.8M position in $VPLS stock

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ has opened a new $27.8M position in $VPLS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VPLS.
$VPLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $VPLS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 357,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,761,903
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 238,540 shares (+1215.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,501,162
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 145,246 shares (+518735.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,037,243
- JANNEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 70,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,488,068
- RIA ADVISORY GROUP LLC added 41,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,189,499
- KEYSTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 40,326 shares (+90.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,127,684
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 32,372 shares (+246.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,510,772
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
